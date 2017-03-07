2018 Buick Regal TourX Starts At Just Under $30K

If we're to believe companies like Jaguar and Buick, the wagon market is back on the upswing.

The latter introduced its new Regal TourX back in April, and together with the standard hatchback model, rolled out an entirely new design direction for the brand, based on European Opel Insignia.

But what really matters is how much the darn thing will cost. When it hits dealerships in just a few months, the Regal TourX will undercut most competitive luxury wagons with an MSRP of under $30,000, according to a new report from CarsDirect.


