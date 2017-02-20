2018 Cadillac CT6 Gets Selection Of New Goodies

Cadillac is preparing to subtly update the Cadillac CT6 for the 2018 model year by adding a number of new features, according to a recently published ordering guide from GM Authority.



For the latest model year, it is reported that Cadillac will fit its range-topping sedan with an automatic heated steering wheel and auto-ventilated front seat functionality.



Additionally, the Platinum trim model will receive an illuminated trunk sill plate from the factory as well as a leather-wrapped driver-side airbag cover. The 2018 CT6 will also benefit from an updated CUE infotainment system now running version 2.6.





