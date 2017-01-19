2018 Chevy Corvette with 6.2-liter V8 LT5 listed in GM internal document

The Chevrolet Corvette is about to receive a new engine taking the shape of a 6. 2-liter V8, according to a GM service department internal document. The file includes information about internal codes set to be used for the 2018MY cars and there’s one section called “Passenger Car Engines for GMNA” where on the last position we find “ENGINE GAS 8 CYL, 6.2L, SIDI, DOHC, VVT, ALUM, GM.”



It has the book code “Y,” which in GM vocabulary means that it’s going to be used exclusively in the Corvette. Another valuable piece of information revealed via the leaked document is the engine’s “LT5” internal code. It doesn’t come as a big surprise taking into account it was only a few months ago when GM filed an application to register the “LT5” trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



Mid-engined Chevy Corvette spy photo



