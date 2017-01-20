2018 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - SPIED! The newest model has been spotted in Auburn Hills, in Michigan.

2018 Dodge Durango Hellcat – SPIED! It’s confirmed! The newest spy photos are available. The future model is coming, 2018 Dodge Durango Hellcat is the newest refreshed 7-seat SUV edition. The Durango is basically the three-rows version of the Grand Cherokee with a slightly more utilitarian interior.



This is good because it means that more people can afford a good example of the Durango but unfortunately the car was left without a high performance engine some time ago and it is currently sold mostly in its V6 trim level which is fine but not that exciting.



What is significant about car?





A high performance Hellcat version has been rumored ever since the Hellcat cars were released but unfortunately Dodge hasn’t said a word so far. A few months ago though something quite unusual happened and a model of the Durango parked outside a Dodge facility was photographed. But, the latest rumors and reports suggest that the biggest change for this model is design – refreshed front look and rear fascia.



Read Article