2018 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - SPIED! The newest model has been spotted in Auburn Hills, in Michigan.

cezarr submitted on 1/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:18 AM

0 user comments | Views : 294 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: digestcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

2018 Dodge Durango Hellcat – SPIED! It’s confirmed! The newest spy photos are available.

The future model is coming, 2018 Dodge Durango Hellcat is the newest refreshed 7-seat SUV edition. The Durango is basically the three-rows version of the Grand Cherokee with a slightly more utilitarian interior.

This is good because it means that more people can afford a good example of the Durango but unfortunately the car was left without a high performance engine some time ago and it is currently sold mostly in its V6 trim level which is fine but not that exciting.

What is significant about car?


A high performance Hellcat version has been rumored ever since the Hellcat cars were released but unfortunately Dodge hasn’t said a word so far. A few months ago though something quite unusual happened and a model of the Durango parked outside a Dodge facility was photographed. But, the latest rumors and reports suggest that the biggest change for this model is design – refreshed front look and rear fascia.

Read Article


2018 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - SPIED! The newest model has been spotted in Auburn Hills, in Michigan.

About the Author

cezarr

cezarr (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]