2018 Dodge Durango Shaker - The real beast with Honkin' V-8, 3 Rows of Viper Seats!

After they announced that the Grand Cherokee SRT was going to be discontinued because the SRT brand will be given to Dodge, the FCA group will eventually be left without a high-performance medium-size crossover for the US market. Late in 2016, the 2018 Dodge Durango Shaker concept was shown. This was a heavily modified Durango specifically built for the SEMA Auto Show. While it was nothing more than just a concept, rumors about a production version started to surface ever since.





On top of that, just a few weeks back a camouflaged Durango prototype was seen, and it was quite similar to the Shaker concept.



