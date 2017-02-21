2018 Fiat 500L – Don’t get your hopes yet

Fiat decided to resurrect one of its legendary vehicles and in 2007 model 500 again saw the light of day. It leans heavily by its appearance on iconic predecessor which dated back all the way to 50’s, but the overall idea was different. New 500 was not intended to be something as Tato Nano or similar, as predecessor was tremendously small in dimensions and remarkably cheap. No, the new model had different ideas.



It perhaps borrowed some styling cues from the old days, but it wasn’t cheap, it wasn’t so small, and it was posh, contradicting the main idea from the past. It was here to rival Mini, though quite cheaper, and it became an instant success. Fiat exploited that and in 2012 500L MPV model was introduced and in 2014 500X crossover entered the game. MPV managed to push itself at the top of the minivan sales chart in Europe, while the US was not so kind to it and fresh 2018 Fiat 500L has been just caught wearing camouflage.



