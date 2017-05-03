2018 Ford Edge – New Badge | Badge still up in the air | Some predictions and rumors about new Edge

The Edge is Ford’s two-row mid-size crossover which has been released a couple of years ago. The car directly competes with the Grand Cherokee and the Touareg, two of its fiercest rivals. Even though it is currently being outsold by the two, the Edge is actually a really good car. The only real grief with it has been the quality inside the cabin which did let some people down. However, not that long ago rumors started to surface around the internet about an update. It seems that the upcoming 2018 Ford Edge won’t be just a mild refresh by Ford.



Many people seem to think that the 2018 model will also bring some changes to its powertrain, likely a new look and even a better interior. The latter was the main problem so if they manage to offer something remotely interesting then Ford is going to have a winner on their hands.



