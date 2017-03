Just a couple of months ago we witnessed the revelation of the seventh generation of Fiesta model, and already Ford revealed new 2018 Ford Fiesta ST version. It will officially debut at Geneva Motor Show, while it won’t actually hit the streets this year, more like at the beginning of the next one. All hot hatches iterations of the company have quite a reputation to defend, Focus ST and RS are doing it more than well, so let’s see what new spicy Fiesta has to offer.



