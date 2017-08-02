Home > Cars > 2018 Hyundai Accent Sedan Spotted Camouflaged in San Francisco

Petar Mitrovic February 8, 2017



Hyundai was spotted testing the Chinese Celesta last week in Europe, and now one vehicle has been seen driving around the city of San Francisco fully camouflaged. At first sight, it is hard to tell what it is, but the front end clearly resembles the one of Hyundai.



According to Carscoop, the vehicle’s design is similar to the car that is sold in China as 2017 Hyundai Verna Yuena. This one is offered as a small sedan, which hit the market in China at the end of 2016.



In October, Hyundai held a presentation in China, and they said that the car was “developed specifically for the Chinese market” speaking of it as a “smart urban family sedan that competes successfully in this price-sensitive sector.”



