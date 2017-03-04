2018 Hyundai Kona’s first teaser image

Although it does look a little like a new Jeep Cherokee version, it is actually not. This here is the first teaser image from the Hyundai’s new B-segment crossover named “Kona” which is supposed to fit just beneath the Tuscon in the company’s lineup. It is going on sale sometime later this year, and right now this image shows us its very slim headlights, which by the way, also remind us of those on the Citroën C4 Picasso. Its name was inspired by a region in Hawaii, and boy, it looks as awesome!



