2018 Kia Picanto - first official pictures

himi submitted on 1/4/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:58:54 PM

1 user comments | Views : 522 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.kia-world.net

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This is the all-new Kia Picanto 5-door hatchback.

It is set to make its official premiere at the upcoming Geneva motor show in March this year.

Read Article


2018 Kia Picanto - first official pictures

About the Author

himi

himi (View Profile)


User Comments

Dexter1

Picanto? Bust out a big bowl of Doritos!

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2017 11:29:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]