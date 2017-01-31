2018 Lexus LS 500 – 180 Degree Change

LS is the model that should be most praised by Lexus.

It is the very model that made Toyota’s luxury division known. More than 40,000 units were sold during the first year of introduction, which is nothing short of remarkable and something that has never been achieved again by Lexus. The same model that made the brand what it is was later heavily neglected as outgoing generation stayed in the production for a decade. Way too long, that is. Finally Japanese came to their senses, and we witnessed totally new story with just revealed 2018 Lexus LS 500, ready to justify the glorious roots of the predecessor.

