2018 Lincoln Navigator – is being prepared for its market launch | An all-new generation coming very soon!

The ongoing model of the Navigator hasn’t exactly been the best-selling model in its class. During its production span, the SUV sold considerably less than any of its rivals and even less than its predecessor. This was mostly because it was simply not as good as it should have been. Despite costing more than $65,000, the Navigator is just an Expedition with a different interior. This is about to change, though. Last year Lincoln showcased a radically different concept than the ongoing model.



Its production version is expected to be released with the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. The SUV will likely hit the market in the early 2018, and it should be a rather impressive offering.



