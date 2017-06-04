2018 Maserati Ghibli - Spied! Little camouflage sign of small changes.

In order to expand their customer base and become a larger luxury car manufacturer, Maserati released the Ghibli a while back in order to compete with its German rivals. While the car is usually more expensive than its direct rivals, this is also because the Ghibli also gets more powerful engines as standard. Unfortunately the Ghibli did not sell as greatly as Maserati hoped. One of the main reasons for that was the poor build quality inside the cabin. It also didn’t look as good as some people hoped but things changed for the better. It seems that the car will receive yet another update with the 2018 Maserati Ghibli. This new version has already been seen testing wearing light camouflage and things do look interesting. For starters, it seems that the exterior might not be the only change.



