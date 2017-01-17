2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Coupe – When R Appears Excessive

Mercedes must have quite a mixed feeling about offering supercars. SLR model was deemed as a failure since its enormous price tag seemed acceptable only for 1400 buyers, which holds as much less than 3500 units which were an initial goal by Germans and that was supposed to be a limited number. But Benz hasn’t been mourning in the corner as they offered SLS right when production of SLR ceased in 2010. SLS was playing on retro style card and significantly more modest price tag, actually halving that of SLR and without breaking a sweat it became a success worldwide. Its story ends in 2014 and new story with AMG GT starts, interestingly with another halving of the price tag, making it more in competition with 911s and top Corvettes, rather than Ferraris or Lamborghinis in the case of SLS. The current model is constantly expanding its offer and new 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Coupe is joining the line.



