2018 Mercedes-AMG Project One Might Actually Look Like This

With Mercedes-AMG having released only a pair of shady teaser images of the Project One hypercar so far, these renderings might prove to be closer than you'd initially think to the actual final product.



The company promises to wow the crowds with its upcoming hypercar, codenamed Project One, as the Germans aim to offer one of the most exciting hypercars ever designed for use on the public roads.



In order to do this, the Project One will employ a hybrid powertrain straight from F1, complete with the turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 engine and a KERS energy recovery system as used in the W07 race car.



Read Article