2018 Mercedes-AMG Project One Might Actually Look Like This

gaf42 submitted on 1/31/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:26:43 PM

1 user comments | Views : 770 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: amg, project one

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With Mercedes-AMG having released only a pair of shady teaser images of the Project One hypercar so far, these renderings might prove to be closer than you'd initially think to the actual final product.



The company promises to wow the crowds with its upcoming hypercar, codenamed Project One, as the Germans aim to offer one of the most exciting hypercars ever designed for use on the public roads.

In order to do this, the Project One will employ a hybrid powertrain straight from F1, complete with the turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 engine and a KERS energy recovery system as used in the W07 race car.

Read Article


2018 Mercedes-AMG Project One Might Actually Look Like This

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

The profile is definitely it's "good side". Rear looks terrible. Based on the slight bits I can see from at the front, I don't think the face will look much better.

I speculate a stratospheric price tag that's ridiculous to us mere mortals.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2017 4:38:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]