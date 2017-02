Merc did have a go with supercars, remember failed SLR? The price tag was halved for successor SLS and again halved for current AMG GT. Limited Stirling Moss version of SLR did go for $1 million, but it was the same car underneath, staying in the realm of supercars. Yet, if we go deeper into the past we’ll stumble upon CLK GTR or the 6.9-liter V12 monster with over 600 hp and a price tag of more than $1,5 million, or in short Benz’s only hypercar ever made. Till now!



