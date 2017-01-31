2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet – Golden middle

Back in 80’s, everything was clear about Mercedes offer. Legendary W124 E-Class received its coupe version in 1987 and convertible one in 1992, and there was nothing debatable about them. And then in 1997 CLK came. It was officially successor to the outgoing coupe and cabriolet, but was it? If you look it from the outside, there was nothing to separate it visually from the E-Class of that time, but under the skin, it was pure C-Class. Next generation lessens the deception by taking C-Class fascia and interior while retaining only E-Class taillights.



