2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet gets 4Matic, 25th Anniversary edition | Refreshed edition

After Mercedes released the sedan, wagon, coupe and All-Terrain versions of the E-Class, they are nearly done with model range. Not that long ago Mercedes allowed journalists to test the last model of the E-Class range, the cabriolet. The car is set to debut at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show. Despite that, it was showcased a couple of times already, but not fully. There are still a few things to be released, but more on that later.



The new 2018 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is going to be a massive step-up over the older generation of the car. For starters, the new model is actually based on their new MRA chassis. This is the same that underpins the new E-Class, so it has very little in common with the older model which was based on the C-Class.



More details about coupe car



Thanks to this new platform, the E-Class Cabriolet will be nearly 5 inches longer than its predecessor, 3 inches wider and likely slightly taller as well. The car’s 4.4 inches longer wheelbase is also going to help with interior space and high-speed stability. The new aluminum chassis is also considerably stiffer than before, so Mercedes should be able to do without so many braces in the floor. This will not only reduce weight, but it will make the Cabriolet better to drive and more comfortable as well.



