2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross - debuts at Geneva Motor Show | IT will rival the Nissan Qashqai - 2018 edition

Mitsubishi’s lineup of cars is rather old at this point. Both the Outlander and its Sports version have been around for quite a while now. After a few years of struggling it seems they are back at trying to create great cars. Their latest release is the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross which has been revealed before the official unveiling in Geneva. The car shares its platform with the Outlander line of cars. This means it has a 105.1-inch wheelbase which is quite long for a car this size.



However, this also means it overlaps with the two other models which may prove problematic in the long run. Luckily though Mitsubishi did say a new Outlander and Outlander Sport are on their way and the two will be vastly different from the current cars.



