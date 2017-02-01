2018 Mitsubishi Triton - Love it or hate it

The current Triton has been released back in 2014 and went on sale in early 2015. The truck builds on the success of the previous model having a very similar design underneath the new body. It also gets new engines and a slightly better suspension system. However, it is not perfect and it still lacks some features when compared to its rivals. For starters, the ride quality in the current Triton is as bad as it gets for a truck in this class. Because it still uses leaf springs in the back and a rather basic solid-axle setup, it is quite bouncy when driven without weight in the bed. On top of that, even when it is loaded the Triton isn’t that much better and it pales in comparison with the Navara or the Amarok.



