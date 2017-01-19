2018 Mustang convertible rendered with its new face

Love it or hate it, the 2018 Ford Mustang (pictured below) has an all-new face. But that's not the only thing that separates it from the outgoing model. A 10-speed automatic, three new colors, and ten new wheel designs also join the available options list. Not to mention the death of the 3.7-liter V6, may it rest in peace.



Still, it’ll be a few months before Ford rips its top off and gets it ready for some fun in the sun. Thankfully, rendering artist X-Tomi Design isn’t making us wait that long with his latest rendering. This is his take on the 2018 Mustang GT convertible, it it's awfully close (we suspect) to what it will actually look like when it hits the production line.



