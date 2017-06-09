2018 Nissan LEAF Revealed - But Does ANYONE Care?

The first-gen Nissan LEAF is still the world's best-selling electric car, a title it will undoubtedly lose over the course of the next months, and that is very unlikely as well to be reclaimed by its successor.



Why the pessimism? For once, it has nothing to do with the hatchback's exterior design. The 2018 LEAF is no work of art, but at least it doesn't look it was drawn by a five-year-old with a fetish for frogs anymore. It has the appearance of a normal car with a bit of a striking similarity with the Chevrolet Bolt near its rear end.





