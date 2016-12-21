2018 Nissan Navara - Spy Photos and Rumors

The Navara is Nissan’s full-size pickup offering for the rest of the World. While in the US, they have the Frontier, and the Titan, the Navara is their only truck on the International market. Unlike in the US, the Navara is actually rated for a ton which is quite interesting. It is also very efficient, comfortable and very affordable. The current model starts at right around $25,000 and it goes up from there. A fully loaded version could easily go past $50,000 but it also gets the latest technology available on the market. The truck has been released in 2014 and it seems it will receive an update for the 2018 Nissan Navara. However, this update is a bit more interesting than we first thought.



