2018 Nissan Qashqai – News and Updates, ProPILOT Tech

The 2018 Nissan Qashqai will hit the market sometime in the second part of 2018, and it is one of those models we are anxiously waiting for. The new SUV will be equipped with carmaker’s ProPILOT autonomous technology, which you will be able to add for extra $2,000.



The production of the 2018 model should start in Sunderland, UK, but because of Brexit, the production may be moved to another country such as Barcelona, Spain. The new version will come instead of the Qashqai that was launched in 2013 and it will feature an abundance of new technologies.



