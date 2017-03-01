2018 Nissan Qashqai – News and Updates, ProPILOT Tech

DabbyMr submitted on 1/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:59:42 AM

0 user comments | Views : 598 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.opptrends.com

Tag Links: 2018, Nissan, Qashqai

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2018 Nissan Qashqai will hit the market sometime in the second part of 2018, and it is one of those models we are anxiously waiting for.

The new SUV will be equipped with carmaker’s ProPILOT autonomous technology, which you will be able to add for extra $2,000.

The production of the 2018 model should start in Sunderland, UK, but because of Brexit, the production may be moved to another country such as Barcelona, Spain. The new version will come instead of the Qashqai that was launched in 2013 and it will feature an abundance of new technologies.

Read Article


2018 Nissan Qashqai – News and Updates, ProPILOT Tech

About the Author

DabbyMr

DabbyMr (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]