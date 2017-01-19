2018 Nissan Qashqai Spotted Testing for the First Time

Not much can be conjured up from heavily camouflaged test mule that we have seen but some things can be noticed. The front end is going to be the part most heavily restyled in order to bring it closer to their V-motion design scheme. For starters, the grille and headlights will be all new. The Nissan Qashqai 2018 will get a much more aggressive design with a squared-off grille and integrated headlights. This will make it seem a bit more aggressive and also more mature, things that were missing from the current car. Its rear end is also expected to receive a new set of tail lights and possibly a new bumper as well.



Most of the interior will remain the same as before. The materials and equipment level will continue to be well above the average of this class. However, there will be some upgrades. The most notable will be the steering wheel which will change from the current old-looking one in something a bit more modern. The 2018 Nissan Qashqai is more than likely going to receive the new three-spoke wheel found in the new US Rogue which is not only smaller but considerably more attractive than the older one.



