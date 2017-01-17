2018 Nissan Qashqai to feature improved Self-Driving ProPilot Tech

The Qashqai can be considered the smaller sibling of the Xtrail and for a very good reason. The two cars share the same platform and have a very similar wheelbase. Despite that, the Qashqai is more than 10 inches shorter than its larger sibling which makes for a more compact package. After many rumors, the Qashqai will also be available in the United States under the Rogue Sport name. The car is expected to cost around $20,000 and become one of Nissan’s better selling cars. However, the US model is mostly identical to its European counterpart. The changes over the EU model are minimal but these changes are expected on the upcoming 2018 Nissan Qashqai.







