2018 Porsche 911 GT3 – Making RS a Nonsense

Let’s go through some basics with 911 before we turn our attention to the newcomer. We have a base model and its 370 hp, then comes S model rated at 420 hp, add 10 hp more and you have GTS, while ludicrous fun starts with Turbo name extensions that give 540 hp, and ending with Turbo S boosting 580 hp. Then we are left with GT3 model and its 475 hp, so you are probably trying to squeeze it between GTS and Turbo thinking that it is its rightful place to be in this lineup. If we look at power figure and price tag, it exactly belongs there, but that doesn’t actually mean that it is inferior to Turbo models above. In horsepower number, it is, in fact, but in everything else not so much.



