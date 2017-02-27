2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid unleashes 680 hp and 627 lb-ft

Porsche introduced the second-generation Panamera last year at the Paris Motor Show where one of the models on display was the 4 E-Hybrid. Combining a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 with an electric motor enabled the electrified sedan to develop 462 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 517 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters). Now, the peeps from Stuttgart are launching a “Turbo S E-Hybrid ” version that comes along with a beefy 4.0-liter V8 engine replacing the six-cylinder unit.



With the combustion engine pushing out 550 hp (404 kilowatts) and the electric motor generating 136 hp (100 kW), you’re looking at the most powerful Panamera model Porsche has ever made. It has a massive combined output of 680 hp (500 kW) and a mountain-moving torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The engineers have adapted the boost strategy from the sold-out 918 Spyder supercar when developing the new range topper in the Panamera family.



