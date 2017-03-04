2018 Subaru Crosstrek - The Perfect Car for Outdoor Lovers Just Got Even Better!

The Crosstrek has been first just a version of the Impreza hatchback, but it was eventually released as a standalone car.

After the Impreza received a major redesign in 2016, the Crosstrek was the next in line. Not that long ago the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek has been revealed, and it is one of the more impressive cars in its class.

It still closely follows the original but it improved on pretty much all the areas the first generation lacked. It should be better to drive, more comfortable and efficient. The car is still boasting just a minimal amount of power, but this might very well change in the future. With the redesign, they also added plenty of standard safety gear. In fact, the Crosstrek is one of the safest cars in its class.

