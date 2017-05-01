2018 Subaru WRX STI - New look and more performance

It’s been less than three years since Subaru introduced current versions of WRX and WRX STI to the market. That’s the main reason why these models aren’t going to get redesigned like Impreza but will get an only minor facelift and a couple of tweaks under the hood. Let’s see what’s new with WRX and 2018 Subaru WRX STI models.



First thing first. The engines stay the same. WRX will feature 2.0-liter flat-four with 268 horsepower while STI retains its 2.5-litre with 305hp. The performance gets better with new models but the fact that these engines have been around more than ten years is a little disappointing. Not to the fans of flat-four of course.



