2018 TLX Acura teased before New York debut.

The official release date of 2018 Acura TLX is scheduled for a time later this year, but the first presentation will happen in just a few days.

Acura teased us a few weeks ago with a picture of the front end of the model while the spy photos were circling the net for a few months back. Japanese manufacturer confirmed that first showcasing will happen on 2017 New York International Auto Show, and as far is the TLX with stretched wheelbase concerned it will be presented at Shanghai Auto Show. The model will come as an updated version of the previous model, and the differences are going to include series of exterior changes and addition of various tech features that weren’t available before. That is the main reason for why are we eagerly expecting for first photos that will come to us from Big Apple.

