2018 Toyota 4Runner - Rumors

So far the 4Runner has been one of the perfect true crossovers offering not only a lot of space and quite a good cabin but also incredible off-road performance. Unfortunately it competitors moved recently to unibody chassis which started the rumors that the 2018 Toyota 4Runner will make the move as well. So far they haven’t confirmed anything about the future model and all we know for sure is that it is going to be an entirely new version. If Toyota will move the car to a new unibody chassis then all of its off-road prowess is most likely going to be gone.

On the other hand, this would come with quite a few improvements in terms of space, refinement and also on-road driving characteristics. Despite all of that many still, say that the future 4Runner would remain a body on frame design. This would mean that all the off-road prowess many love about it is going to remain the same.



Read Article