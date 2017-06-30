2018 Toyota Camry Kicks Off Production In Kentucky

Dramatic visual cues, a more comfortable cabin, and plenty of added tech aren’t the only big changes you’ll find on the 2018 Toyota Camry. The best-selling sedan will be the first vehicle built in the U.S. using the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), and today, it kicked off production at Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky facility where it's been produced since 1988.



Leading up to the launch of the new Camry, Toyota spent more than $1 billion preparing the Kentucky facility to manufacture vehicles using the Toyota New Global Architecture. As part of the update, the company added more than 700 employees, bringing the total number of team members to an all-time high of over 8,000.



