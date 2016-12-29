2018 Toyota Sienna – Hitting Back at Competition!

Toyota Sienna was one of the most popular minivans on the market.

If you ask why it was and isn’t now, we will tell you. It was overrun by competition. For a segment which is intended for families and soccer moms the competition can be stingy. Honda upgraded its Odyssey and is preparing a 2018 MY while Chrysler introduced its new model Pacifica. Later one is currently considered best minivan on the market due to its design and technology solutions. That’s why the Japanese manufacturer needs to step the game up with 2018 Toyota Sienna.

MDarringer

How in hell is it "...overrun by competition...."

In YTD sales is outdistanced the Odyssey and sold nearly as well as the Dodge Caravan rental queen. On a monthly level it outdistanced the Chrysler Pathetica.

Granted the Sienna is long in tooth. The current "generation" is the previous "generation" with a modest restyling, and the current one is just deadly passe.

