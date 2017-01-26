2018 Toyota Supra To Be Released Under The Gazoo Performance Brand

Toyota will launch its 2018 Supra under the name of its newly launched road performance arm, Gazoo.

The boss of Gazoo Racing, Koei Saga, told Autocar at the Monte Carlo Rally, where Toyota was fielding its new Yaris WRC cars, that producing such a halo hybrid model was a 'dream' of his. He also suggested that Gazoo’s road car team was already making use of the brand’s racing hybrid powertrain technology.

Saga refrained from revealing what Gazoo’s range-topping model would be, but earlier inside information has suggested that the Supra was already planned to be launched under the Gazoo moniker. Whether or not this will be as the Gazoo Supra or Toyota Supra Gazoo isn't yet known.









