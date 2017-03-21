2018 Toyota Tundra Refresh - First Spy Photos! The newest trucks getting an all new safety system.

cezarr submitted on 3/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:41:48 AM

0 user comments | Views : 616 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: digestcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Around since 2006, the Tundra didn’t change all that much throughout the years.

While most of its rivals went through a model refresh, the Tundra still uses the same platform, and technology, used on the truck released more than a decade ago. This is not as bad as it sounds, but it means the Tundra can’t really offer what its rivals do. Most of us expected a major upgrade with the 2018 model while the Tundra forums did suggest a major redesign.

Unfortunately, this is not the case. Instead, the 2018 Toyota Tundra refresh is just that, a refresh and nothing more. Toyota added a new trim level and a revised front end, but that’s about it. The truck still gets the same engines as before, the same running gear and mostly the same interior.

Read Article


2018 Toyota Tundra Refresh - First Spy Photos! The newest trucks getting an all new safety system.

About the Author

cezarr

cezarr (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]