2018 Toyota Tundra Refresh - First Spy Photos! The newest trucks getting an all new safety system.

Around since 2006, the Tundra didn’t change all that much throughout the years. While most of its rivals went through a model refresh, the Tundra still uses the same platform, and technology, used on the truck released more than a decade ago. This is not as bad as it sounds, but it means the Tundra can’t really offer what its rivals do. Most of us expected a major upgrade with the 2018 model while the Tundra forums did suggest a major redesign.



Unfortunately, this is not the case. Instead, the 2018 Toyota Tundra refresh is just that, a refresh and nothing more. Toyota added a new trim level and a revised front end, but that’s about it. The truck still gets the same engines as before, the same running gear and mostly the same interior.



