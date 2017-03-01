2018 Toyota Yaris Gazoo - have you ever seen this hatch? It's the real competitor to Fiesta MK7!

The Yaris is sold by Toyota around the World, but the name actually covers a few different cars. The best known is the hatchback. The current version of the car has been around since 2010, and it was first released as the Vitz in Japan. Since then the car has been released in numerous markets, and it features a wide selection of engines. The car is a cheap way of transport, and it features the basics. However, the latest models started to offer more interesting features and equipment, and it started to sell better as time passed. Some suggested that a new model was going to be released by 2018.



This would still be a few years late, but it would give Toyota a rather appealing competitor in a class where most cars would have been a few years old at that point. Until then, though, it seems that Toyota wants this generation to go with a bang!



