2018 Volvo XC60 Teased Before Geneva debut

2018 Volvo XC60 should debut any day now at 2017 Geneva Motor Show and Swedish manufacturer decided to tease us some more before the official presentation. The website Autoblog.nl posted what seems to be the first photo of new and redesigned XC60. Looking at the picture, you can clearly see that this model resembles its older brother the XC90. These two models share Volvo’s SPA architecture (Scalable Product Architecture) which is intended for bigger vehicles in Volvo lineup. The main advantage of this platform is that it guarantees that all new models from Gothenburg factory are going to come with fuel-efficient engines, a ton of self-driving features, and other electronic driving aids.



