2018 Volvo XC60 - teased ahead of Geneva Motor show debut | First spy photos and Specs

Finally, first teaser is here! It’s confirmed, the big debut will be at Geneva Motor Show in March. The future SUV 2018 Volvo XC60 will be a sixth Volvo’s cars in its lineup. With the exception of the S90 and XC90, Volvo’s current lineup of cars has been around for quite a long time. Like with most other manufacturers, they first update the more expensive and usually the crossover first in order to allow the company to improve while still offering new models out there.



After the larger cars, Volvo released not that long ago the 40.1 and 40.2 concept cars which are the predecessors for the upcoming XC40 and S40. Well, even though it hasn’t been announced just yet, it seems that the 2018 Volvo XC60 is well under way, especially since not that long ago a model has been spied wearing not only camouflage but also plastic cladding on the outside in order to cover as much of the body as possible.



