A 2018 BMW Z5 development car has been spotted testing with new rear bodywork, offering the best glimpse yet of the future production model's final shape.

The car's tailgate sports a lip spoiler and features narrow lights, with a central brake light in the middle. Two exhaust tailpipes can be seen poking out from under the bumper.

Our sources believe the car, which will be a successor to the Z4, will make use of a hybrid drivetrain and come with optional four-wheel-drive.