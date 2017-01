If you were holding your breath, you may breathe. GM Authority has it on good authority (see what we did there?) there will be no Corvette news during the 2017 North American International Auto Show next week.

Previously, it was thought Chevrolet and the Corvette team would utilize Detroit, Motor City to introduce the 2018 C7 Corvette ZR1. Spy shots of said vehicle have popped up in numerous places for weeks, leading many to believe a reveal was in store next week.