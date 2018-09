The Acura ILX has been updated for the 2019MY, with the facelift model obtaining the brand’s new corporate face without the steal beaks that was first previewed by the Precision Concept.

Acura says that the compact sedan “is all-new from the A-pillars forward”, featuring the brand’s latest signature styling cues that include the diamond-shaped grille, multi-LED headlights and more heavily sculpted hood.