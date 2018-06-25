2019 Audi RSQ8 To Have 670 HP Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Powertrain

Caught on camera during development testing, Audi Sport's future Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 rival, which is clearly influenced in design by the RS Q8 concept of 2017, will inherit the twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and accompanying electric motor of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid from Volkswagen Group stablemate Porsche.

In the super-saloon, the V8, which is force-fed air by a pair of twin scroll blowers, produces 542bhp and 568lb ft of torque, while the electric motor injects a further 134bhp and 295lb ft of torque through an eight-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox.



