2019 BMW 1 Series render shows its possible FWD future

If you take a poll on this, the most definite result will show that the BMW 1 Series is far away from their best and most attractive model ever produced, but that has greatly changed with the introduction of the massive refresh back in early 2015. The thing is that the BMW engineers are unstoppable and they are developing a new model expected to arrive sometime in the second half of 2018 as a 2019 model year. The online buzz is speculating that the styling will be evolutionary, and it will be done pretty much in the same way as BMW’s most recent products. That is why the 2019 BMW 1 Series might very much resemble the rendering we have provided for you.



