2019 Chevrolet Silverado - Latest Spy Photos

he Silverado is the second best selling truck on the US market but despite that many said it is also the best. While this was true when it was released, this is no longer the case. In order to get back at the top GM is already preparing a new model. So far the new truck has been just a rumor but more recently the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado has been actually seen testing in the Arctic. The best part about this camouflaged truck is that it was a complete prototype which means Chevrolet is nearing the end of the development process. Unfortunately though, so far there is very little information available about it. From the spy shots we can get a good idea about the size of the truck but that’s about it. We currently know two things for sure.



Firstly, GM is heavily criticizing the use of aluminum in trucks. They say aluminum increases repair costs and it doesn’t make much sense in a truck. While we tend to agree, aluminum does have its advantages which are quite clear. It is lighter so it allows for a higher payload than otherwise and it is also immune to rust. These alone should be more than enough to make GM change their mind.



