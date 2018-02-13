2019 Chevy Chevelle SS Coming in the End of 2018

Whether or not they call it a Chevelle, GM's now very explicit plans are to build a vehicle in the same mold as their once extremely successful RWD car, probably sharing a platform with a new Australian model.

Here's everything we think we know. In 2012, Chevy first gave enthusiasts a peek with their CODE 130R Concept, a small RWD car that was clearly aimed at younger-than-Camaro buyers.

The idea was to get a feel for what the youth market wanted since, when the economy turns around, they're going to start buying cars. The Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ have made it clear that there's demand for just such a thing.

The Chevy SS is another example. It's a halo RWD sedan for Chevy that's essentially a rebadged Holden. For various reasons, some political and some fiscal, GM needs to export vehicles from Australia. It's also why we have the Chevy Caprice police cars.

And this is how we end up with a Chevelle. GM has already committed to $1 billion in manufacturing in Australia through 2022. That's for two vehicles and neither of them is probably going to be a massive RWD sedan for Holden as that market is drying up faster than the plains around Canberra. They'll have to be "global" products.

One of those products is almost certainly the Holden Cruze. The other? No one is saying publicly, but we're hearing that it'll be the modern version of the Holden Torana. No one in Australia (maybe the accountants) wants the brand to go fully FWD/AWD and a small RWD platform lets them do what they're maybe not going to do with the next Commodore.

In order to make a Torana as part of this massive expansion there's going to need to be a global market for the vehicle. Enter the Chevy Chevelle.

This is a very popular rumor and they're not helping it by trademarking the Chevelle name. If you look at the naming convention that GM has (Camaro, Malibu, Impala) there's a nice slot for a Chevelle-like vehicle.

User Comments

1fstmach

not this nonsense again

1fstmach (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2018 12:21:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

Truthy

This Carsummo.com is a site likely run by a Japanese teenager. The unintentionally funny translation to English is a tip-off as it the "concept pictures" from a 2012 auto show. GM is pulling manufacturing out of Australia, not committing $1.0 billion to it.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2018 12:44:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

fiftysix

LOL at the amateur photoHACK.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2018 12:45:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Though the thought of a modern day Chevelle is appealing even if far fetched. Mid size comfort, snappy design, bright colors, 500hp and $50K price. The SUV/crossover antidote for the 21st century. Just day dreaming.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2018 3:20:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

IF General Motors actually decided to produce a "Chevelle" on the Camarao Alpha platform - I believe it would sell in similar numbers to the Camaro.

However - this article is nonsense - GM has pulled all manufacturing out of Australia - as reported on various Car Sites - including AUTOSPIES. THey are actually going to produce several Chevy and formerly OPEL Models to replace the Commodore and other models in AUSTRALIA - some will - at least for a time - be built in Germany and the UK. Eventually I suspect that Holden will get modified Buick cars to replace those formerly from OPEL

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2018 4:57:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

