Ford’s most luxurious F-150 pickup will also be its most powerful for the 2019 model year. The F-150 Limited will offer the mighty Raptor’s twin-turbo 450-horsepower V6 and a host of new luxury touches.

Along with glamourous touches like soft two-tone leather, the 2019 F-150 Limited will be the most powerful light pickup on the road.

It’s also one of the ritziest, with interior features and materials to rival a luxury sedan.