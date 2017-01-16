2019 Ford Explorer - Spied on the public road in Dearborn, Michigan!

Ford Explorer had a really strange path. It had debuted in 1990 and reached the peak ten years later with almost 450,000 units sold in 2000. The sales were growing rapidly until that year when it sharply declined, reaching 52,000 units in 2009. There are many factors to blame: financial crisis, competitors but also some inner factors. Explorer was neglected for some time which led to this stumble. However, it has finally managed to get back on track. The American automaker has high expectations from the 2019 Ford Explorer. This model hasn’t been released yet but there are already some speculations about new trim level. It is hard to tell what rumors can come true but everything is still on the table.



