2019 Ford Ranger Configurator Goes Online Complete With Pricing

The 2019 Ford Ranger will start at $24,000 (plus $1,095 for destination) for the base XL trim with rear-wheel drive and a regular cab body, according to the configurator. The clever folks at Off-Road.com discovered that by manually typing in "Ranger" on the Blue Oval's configurator site that the info about the truck was available, despite no link actually pointing to it.

Ford hasn't yet officially confirmed the Ranger's pricing. Since the company doesn't yet link to the Ranger configurator directly, it's possible that the details there are still subject to change. Still, this is our best info yet about the packages and equipment available for the new pickup.